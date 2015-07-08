Kendall Jenner Bares Serious Skin in Calvin Klein's New Underwear Campaign

Kendall Jenner may have reached another major career milestone when she closed Chanel’s Haute Couture show yesterday in Paris, but there’s no slowing down for the burgeoning talent. The model has officially stripped down to her skivvies for the fall 2015 Calvin Klein underwear campaign and it’s an especially tantalizing one.

Yes, nothing has kept Jenner from her Calvins since the images from her Calvin Klein Jeans feature were revealed earlier this year; however, this new project shows Jenner in some of her most daring poses yet. In one shot, Jenner seductively draws the camera’s attention in just a black lace bra accessorized with a just-out-of-bed tousled ‘do. She also showcases her toned back and is seen wearing barely there black briefs while covering her chest and turning back to the camera.

RELATED: Rainy Skies Can't Stop Kendall Jenner from Looking Polished in Paris

Mikael Jansson

Jenner isn’t the only model to join the ranks of former Calvin Klein muses like Christy Turlington-Burns, Kate Moss, and Lara Stone. This new “The Original Sexy” campaign, photographed by Mikael Jansson, also spotlights Joan Smalls, Isabeli Fontana, and Edita Vilkeviciute, who together stun in their lingerie. “Calvin Klein originated sexy and we’re going to reclaim, reimagine, and reimage it,” Melisa Goldie, chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein, says in a statement. “We’re bringing together a powerful mix of women from all over the world to celebrate our heritage as a leader in the imitates category.” See all of the racy images below.

Isabeli Fontana

Mikael Jansson

Edita Vilkeviciute

Mikael Jansson

Joan Smalls

Mikael Jansson

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Chantelle Sports Bras