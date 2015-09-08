Kendall Jenner Shares Throwback Photo of Her Parents on a Motorcycle

It looks like Kendall Jenner is feeling a bit nostalgic. On Monday, the model took to Instagram to share an old photo of her parents, Bruce (who has since transitioned to Caitlyn Jenner) and Kris Jenner, posing on a motorcycle, and the 'gram is almost too good for words.

In the throwback shot, dad Bruce is clad in cowboy boots, dark denim, and a black leather moto jacket with a yellow and red design, while Kris is perched behind him in thigh-high leather boots and a fur-trimmed leather parka. Quite the fashionable couple. Kendall captioned the photo, "YO. GOALS." Check it out below:

YO. GOALS. A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Sep 7, 2015 at 5:13pm PDT

