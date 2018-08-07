Why Kendall Jenner Was “on the Verge of a Mental Breakdown” Before Fashion Week 

While there was plenty of brow-raising fashion that left us scratching our heads last season (um, severed heads anyone?), the biggest question of the week was, undoubtedly: Where in the world is Kendall Jenner?

The supe was noticeably absent from the catwalks, but it turns out she had good reason. Jenner is on the cover of the September issue of Love magazine, and she took the opportunity to explain that her absence was because she was taking care of her mental health and well-being, sharing for the first time that she was "on the verge of a mental breakdown" before she stepped away.

Gisela Schober

"Last season I didn't do any shows. Just ‘cause I was working in LA and I was like 'Oof, I can't right now — I'm gonna go crazy,'" she said. "I was on the verge of a mental breakdown."

Though Jenner has talked about her struggles with panic attacks and sleep paralysis on Keeping Up with the Kardashians before, the revelation that she was close to a full-on "breakdown" is startling.

Just this week, her big sis Kim Kardashian West referenced Kendall's openness about mental health while defending her against an internet troll, saying instances of Kendall being "standoffish" are actually due to "anxiety that paralyzes her."

Do u know Kendall? She’s the complete opposite &is the most generous,compassionate person I know! Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled,unsympathetic,sadistic, uncharitable @self-absorbed human would write this tweet https://t.co/9Wwd9orILO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

It's nice to see that Kendall's family has got her back.