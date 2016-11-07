Kendall Jenner's Genius Way Around Instagram's "No Nipple" Rule

"Ugh, I can't wait to take off my bra," is a phrase probably never used by Kendall Jenner. While us mere mortals must live day-to-day trapped in our boob prisons, the supermodel knows no such thing.

Jenner took to Instagram Sunday to post a torso-only photo of her favorite off-the-shoulder, semi-sheer black long-sleeve shirt—the same one that made waves over the summer, as she was spotted out with BFF Gigi Hadid, nips (and nipple rings) out for the paps. However, thanks to Instagram's "no female nipples" rule (SMH Instagram, it's time to catch up with modern times), Jenner had to find a way to post the photo without fear of deletion. Enter two pizza emojis, perfectly hiding what the social media platform doesn't want us to see.

zaza A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 5, 2016 at 8:45pm PDT

We have a feeling Jenner has just started what will surely be the next social media phenomenon: emoji nipples.

The supermodel has long been outspoken about her penchant for going bra-less, even taking to her app and website to justify her undergarment-free lifestyle: "I don't really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it's cool and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts. That's it!"

We totally get you, Kendall. There's nothing like getting home at the end of a long day and enjoying some bra-less freedom.