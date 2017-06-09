Kendall Jenner Abandons Her Bra, Is Our Airport Style Hero

We’ve all been there: you are on a long haul flight in the coziest of sweatsuits, ready to take a quick cat nap, but you just can’t ignore the nagging discomfort of your bra. Many times, the undergarment wins, ultimately preventing you from getting in some serious zzz’s. And while most of us resist the urge to whip off our bras right then and there, nothing was going to come between Kendall Jenner and her sleep during a six hour flight from New York to Los Angeles, not even something as silly as lingerie.

Stepping off the plane at LAX in a semi-sheer knit skirt-and-sweatshirt combo in a pretty shade of taupe, Jenner was noticeably missing her unmentionables on Thursday evening. She finished off the fearless look with an equally comfy pair of white Superga sneakers, and kept her beauty look just as simple with a messy bun and makeup-free complexion hidden behind retro sunnies.

Splash News

This marks the second appearance Jenner made sans bra in a single week. On Saturday, the 21-year-old hit the streets of New York City in a summery sheer mini dress. The frock ironically featured corset-like details, but no undergarments were visibly in sight.

So, the next time you’re on a plane trying to be your most comfortable self, or walking the streets in the summer heat, just ask yourself: What would Kendall Jenner do?