Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Ben Simmons Are "on a Break"

Despite Kendall Jenner’s recent quotes about the possibility of marrying Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, 22, it appears the pair isn’t heading to the altar anytime soon.

According to a People source, the 23-year-old super model and her boyfriend (to whom she’s been linked since March 2018) are “on a break.”

“The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode,” the source continued.

Not sure what “fun mode” means — ice cream sundaes and bounce houses come to mind — but it sounds like a good state to be in.

Jenner and Simmons took their relationship public in February after nearly a year of speculation. Still, Kendall continued to clarify at every opportunity that she doesn’t bring a relationship into the public eye unless she’s “completely certain” about it.

Just last week, in an interview with Vogue Australia, Jenner reiterated her thoughts on public relationships, explaining, “A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally.” In that same interview she revealed that she was open to the possibility of marrying Simmons “one day” —“Maybe. Definitely not now,” she clarified.

Basketball season just won’t be the same without Kendall sparking memes on the sidelines …