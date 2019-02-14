Kendall Jenner and Her Boyfriend Pre-Gamed Valentine's Day in Black-on-Black

Young, famous, ~mysterious~, and on the heels (pun intended) of Valentine’s Day, Kendall Jenner and her newly-confirmed NBA player boyfriend, Ben Simmons, were seen strolling hand-in-hand in N.Y.C. on Wednesday evening.

And though their relationship only went public last Friday (thanks to Ellen DeGeneres), Kendall and Ben are already coordinating up a storm. Celebrating the 76ers star’s win against the Knicks that evening, the 22-year-old athlete and 23-year-old model went for dinner at Zuma — Jenner in an oversize leather jacket, matching patent leather bucket hat, flared jeans, and sandals with a furry taupe strap across her toes (keep in mind, it was in the 30s in N.Y.C. last night), and Simmons in a black crewneck sweatshirt, fashionably torn athletic pants, black sneakers, and some bling about his neck and wrists.

Image zoom PapCulture / SplashNews.com

Later in the night Jenner ditched her wonderfully ‘90s hat and swapped her heels for sensible white sneakers before she and her beau headed to da club (i.e. Marquee New York).

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

The notoriously private Jenner really seems to be going there with this relationship. What’s next? An ultra-covert pregnancy that she waits to confirm with a touching video montage until after the baby is born? A high-profile wedding in the heart of Tuscany? A heartbreaking cheating scandal which comes to light days before her due date? When it comes to a Kar-Jenner romance, the possibilities are truly endless.