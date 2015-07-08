This Is How Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Bodysuit

As the reigning street-style queen, anything Kendall Jenner says (or wears, really) goes, whether that's leggings or ultra-destroyed jeans. And in this case, it's a bodysuit. Yes, the runway model is bringing back bodysuits.

She was snapped leaving the Chanel Haute Couture fall 2015 show (after a very stunning, very bridal appearance, we might add) in a white long-sleeve wrap bodysuit that she coupled with a pair of white high-waisted pants, both from the Elisabetta Franchi fall collection. She accented her white separates with black shades, a python-lined satchel, and metallic brogues.

RELATED: Breathtaking Gowns from Fall 2015 Couture Fashion Week

Despite the sheer inconvenience that comes with wearing a bodysuit or leotard, there are enough valid pros to counter the cons, like not having to worry about bunching, wrinkling, or re-tucking. It serves as an easy layering piece. And if Jenner can get behind it, then so can we. Take a style cue and piece together the same ensemble with look-alike picks, below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: 1. Quay sunglasses, $40; nastygal.com. 2. Topshop pants, $68; topshop.com. 3. New Look bodysuit, $20; newlook.com. 4. Michael Michael Kors bag, $298; nordstrom.com. 5. Aldo shoes, $50; aldoshoes.com.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Puts a High-Fashion Twist on T-Shirt and Jeans