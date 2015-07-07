Kendall Jenner Rocks a Faux Bob at Chanel's Haute Couture Show in Paris

For just about as long as we can remember, Kendall Jenner has sported the same signature look—sleek, long strands. So when we get the chance to see the model of the moment in a new ‘do—even if just for a few minutes—it’s safe to say we get more than a little excited. Such was the case at Chanel’s Haute Couture show in Paris this morning, where Jenner walked the runway in a blunt, bobbed wig. And, of course, she totally killed it.

Jenner closed out the show as Chanel’s bride, dressed in a double-breasted ivory satin suit with a long tulle train. Her bold look was finished off with equally bold makeup—dark brows, bright red lips, and lots of blush. The 19-year-old model shared a photo on her Instagram from the show of herself and Karl Lagerfeld. "Of course I said yes #Chanel #HauteCouture," she captioned the 'gram (below).

This is just the latest Couture Fashion Week appearance for Jenner, who walked the runway at Versace's ethereal show on Sunday.

