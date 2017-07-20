Kendall Jenner Wears the Sexiest Patriotic Blue One-Piece Swimsuit

Jonathan Borge
Jul 20, 2017 @ 11:15 am

Let’s be real: Who isn’t angling to capture that peak summer swimsuit 'gram? You’ve practiced your angles. Found the right look to tan in. And know exactly who can serve as your Insta husband. What’s next? The perfect shot.

That’s what Kendall Jenner achieved Wednesday, when she shared an image we bet millions of social media fanatics will soon attempt to recreate. Reminding us that yes, she’s a model, and yes, she can wear just about anything, Jenner posted a photograph of herself posing in nothing but a bright blue one-piece swimsuit colored with the letters “USA.” It’s not red, but it could honestly fit right into any Baywatch scene.

:)

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

In the image, the water looks crystallized beneath the sun as she poses with aviator sunnies. But what’s she standing on? Was she on a boat? Could she have been flawlessly standing atop one of those once-trendy Jetboards? We’re not sure, but we do know one thing: she looks good doing whatever it is she was doing.

Earlier this week, Kendall and her little sis Kylie Jenner dropped a brand new swimsuit collection with Revolve that, without a doubt, can help you recreate the above 'gram. Her USA piece doesn’t seem to be a part of the 23 designs now available, but hey, Kendall’s gotta keep some things to herself.

[MUSIC] Hi I'm Kim with InStyle, I'm here with Gunnar Peterson, and he's gonna teach us today how to get a body like Kendall Jenner. Now, what do we have going on here, I'm scared. So, a band, but attached to a loop RW so you can hook it Anchor it anywhere you need to. And I'm gonna throw a kettle ball swing in with it, so you're gonna fire up the entire posterior chain. And you're gonna fire your core up in a big way. So, glutes, abs, a little bit of everything. Pretty much exactly what you wanted. Okay great. Let's do it. Step in. Okay. Set at your belt line. Step in forward Wide stance, dip the hips, drive up and through, flex the glutes at the top of the motion. Push through your heels, don't raise with the arms, tight flex the glutes, big swing. Now I'm gonna add, there you go. Keep it honest, keep it honest, right there. Keeping it honest, keeping it honest. Good. Am I doing it? You tell me. I feel it, yeah. Drive, hips through, hips through. Eyebrow height, bang, right there. Tell me you're breathing. I don't think I am anymore. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] Okay, how many of these do you recommend? 8,000. 8,000. Got it. Done. If you shoot anywhere between 8 and 20 reps depending, as you're warming up to the movement, you'll definitely feel the heart rate elevated, and that's what we're looking for. Heart rate is elevated, starting to sweat, glutes feel- Probably throw in the towel right now. Throw in the towel. I'm done. Don't want that to happen. God forbid. That was amazing. Thank so much.

