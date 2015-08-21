Kendall Jenner Is Now a Blonde? See Her Dramatic Makeover

Kendall Jenner, is that you? The 19-year-old model, who rarely strays from her signature brunette locks, is switching things up in a major way. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed a new blonde—yes, blonde!—hairstyle on her Instagram account on Thursday night and we almost didn’t recognize her. See the dramatic change below:

g-night A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 20, 2015 at 6:55pm PDT

Ken-doll A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Aug 20, 2015 at 5:04pm PDT

Though the selfies are a bit blurry, there’s no denying the star resembles a real-life Barbie (she even cleverly captioned “Ken-doll” on one of the photos.) While we think she pulls off lighter tresses just as well as big sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, there’s a good chance Kendall is taking a cue from younger sibling Kylie and sporting a wig instead of the real deal. We wonder if this will inspire a more permanent change in the near future?

