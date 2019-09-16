Kendall Jenner Just Went Platinum Blonde at London Fashion Week 

For models walking the runways at fashion week, being down to experiment with your hair color is one of the job requirements. Pastel wigs, hair extensions, fresh flowers, and even getting a bangs chopped backstage are all fair game. In the case of Burberry's Spring 2020 fashion show, going blonde was all in a day's work for Kendall Jenner.

Jenner was almost completely unrecognizable on her first London Fashion Week runway of the season because she now has platinum blonde hair with lived-in roots. The Model's new look was styled sleek and straight with a center part and the front pieces tucked behind her ears.

Image zoom Ian West - PA Images/Getty Images

While Jenner has never permanently changed her hair color, she has worn blonde wigs before. The last one was a honey blonde lob styled in retro curls for her 2017 Pepsi commercial.

The verdict is out whether or not Jenner dyed her hair before hitting the runway or if she's wearing another very convincing wig. Since transitioning from a dark chocolate brown shade like Jenner's natural color to icy platinum can take multiple coloring sessions, it's possible that this big hair change is just a temporary one.

Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Real or not, Jenner doesn't experiment with her hair as often as her sisters do, so it's fun seeing her with a look that's so different from her signature dark hair.