Kendall Jenner Goes Back to Black for an N.Y.C. Outing

Kendall Jenner may have just arrived to New York City a few days ago, but the Big Apple's attitude toward fashion is already rubbing off on the 19-year-old. Jenner was spotted rocking the city's signature hue black from head-to-toe as she made her rounds through the streets of Soho.

With a mini cross-body bag thrown over her shoulders, the young model styled an edgy off-duty look that included a long-sleeve fitted black blouse and low-rise distressed denim pants (Paige Denim, $199; paige.com). Even her accessories elevated the rocker-chic look—especially her chunky boots. Jenner attempted to keep a low profile with tinted sunglasses and a New Yankees hat, but it was easy to recognize her since it's the same cap she wore while flying into New York City. She pulled her hair back into a chignon and added a bold red lip to finalize the look. Here's to another day of cool effortless style.

