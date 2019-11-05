Kendall Jenner's 24th Birthday Party Looked Exciting, And A Little Bit Dangerous

Who remembers what they did for their last big birthday celebration? If your answer wasn't "drive sports cars around a track alongside the Kardashians" then you probably didn't have as exciting of a party as Kendall Jenner.

After throwing a big combination birthday and Halloween bash with several celebrities in tow, Jenner opted for a less flashy bash for her birthday with family and close friends. Well, if you call jumping into expensive sports cars and drifting less flashy, anyway.

Kendall opted to go driving for her actual birthday, turning 24 with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in tow alongside a fleet of their own cars, apparently, to burn rubber and learn how to drift.

"yesterday we all took our cars to the track and i learned how to drift :)))) SWIPE cuz this shit makes me happy," Kendall wrote alongside a gallery of photos from the experience on Instagram.

RELATED: Which Celebrities *Weren't* At Kendall Jenner's Birthday Halloween Bash?

After heading out for a day packed with fun racing and other slightly dangerous (and terrifying, IMO) stunts, Kendall had a low-key celebration where she blew out the candles on a cake with her baby picture on it right next to sister Kylie.

Image zoom Instagram/kendalljenner

The Kardashian clan took to Instagram for touching birthday tributes to "Kenny" as well.

"It’s your birthday boo!! I pray everyone is singing Happy birthday @kendalljenner!! Kendall you are one of the most loyal rare gentle souls I’ve ever known! Since the day that you were born, you have made all of my days brighter!" wrote older sister Khloé Kardashian. "I am so incredibly honored that I was chosen to be your sister but it’s an even bigger honor that we have chosen to be one another’s best friends. I am so lucky to have someone as selfless and loving as you by my side. I love you, I respect you, I value everything that you are. I pray today, that you are showered with love. That every wish you’ve ever had comes true! I love you so much. As lame as this sounds I feel like I love my siblings more and more every day. Happy birthday Kenny!! We celebrate you always sister "

"My baby Kenny @kendalljenner Happy Birthday. You are the sweetest doll in the world. I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness! I love you so much and can’t wait to celebrate you today," shared big sister Kim Kardashian.

Finally, mom Kris Jenner shared a sweet message for Kendall.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I’m so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine. Have the best day, birthday girl!! You are my heart, Mommy #HappyBirthdayKendall "​​​​​​​

Basically, it sounds like Kendall had a great 24th, as far as we're concerned.