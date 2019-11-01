Which Celebrities *Weren't* At Kendall Jenner's Birthday Halloween Bash?

Kendall Jenner decided to tackle two very important fall events at the same time: her birthday and Halloween!

The model decided to celebrate the spooky holiday as well as her Nov. 3 birth date with a combination party, which attracted so many celebrities you'll think you're seeing stars after taking them all in.

The extravagant party included a whole host of celebrity guests – and these are just the ones we know of! But with even the party staff dressed up like Kendall's flame-tastic orange 2019 Met Gala gown, you just knew this party was about to be lit.

Watching Kendall blow out the candles on her cake while flanked by two of the attendee lookalikes really sets the tone for how wild the party was. Kendall herself opted for a custom Rinaldy Yunardi couture gown for her costume, in what appeared to be some sort of forest or wood nymph outfit.

But Kendall was hardly the life of the party, with all of her celebrity friends in attendance. Sister Kourtney Kardashian opted for a fun blonde cowgirl look.

Kylie Jenner debuted yet another outfit (that makes, like, five now?) with this blonde 'do.

Bella Hadid showed up as Catwoman in this pitch-perfect outfit.

Hailey Bieber rocked the party as Space Jam's Lola Bunny.

But perhaps the most exciting and ridiculously amazing costume of all was Gigi Hadid's take on The Mask. Jim Carrey who?

Talk about one star-studded night! Before the festivities went down, Kendall also shared a fun clip of one of her earliest Halloween/birthday party combinations from when she was a little girl via Instagram.

"keeping the halloween birthday party alive for mom," she wrote. So it's a Kris Jenner tradition, then? That makes perfect sense!

What an amazing 24th birthday. I'm pretty sure I had mine at Chuck E. Cheese at my own insistence.