All the Stars Who Wished Kendall Jenner a Happy 21st Birthday

Kelsey Glein
Nov 03, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Kendall Jenner's birthday is kicking off with a social media bang.

The top model, who is ringing in her 21st year today, has no shortage of famous family members and gorgeous friends who are taking to Instagram to mark her milestone day.

Among the first to celebrate her on the public platform was her best friend and fellow top model Gigi Hadid, who shared a stunning snap of herself and the birthday girl that she captioned: "Happiest Birthday weekend my Ken." The blonde beauty even added a festive martini glass emoji for good measure. Fellow catwalk queen Karlie Kloss also posted a tribute to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, and 'grammed a cute picture of them hanging out at a basketball game while trying out the puppy Snapchat filter. "Happiest of days to this bday queen @kendalljenner :tada: love ya lady!" she wrote alongside the fun image.

Scroll down to see everyone in Kendall's squad who has wished her well so far.

1 of 9 gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid

"Happiest Birthday weekend my Ken," Jenner's model bestie captioned this snap of the beautiful duo.

2 of 9 karliekloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss

"Happiest of days to this bday queen @kendalljenner love ya lady!" Kloss wrote alongside this cute 'gram of her and the birthday girl.

3 of 9 www.khloewithak.com

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

Khloé wished her little sister a happy birthday on her app with this nostalgic message: "My little Kendall is all grown up! I could not be more proud of the amazing (not to mention fierce AF!!!!) young woman that you have become. Your first legal drink is on me, boo! Happy birthday!"

4 of 9 www.thekyliejenner.com

KYLIE JENNER

The Lip Kit creator wished her older sister a happy birthday with a sweet message and a series of throwback photos she posted on her app: "Happy 21st birthday to my partner in crime since Day 1—literally! You've always been by my side and I'm glad we are still so close today. I hope you have the best birthday ever, Kendall!!! ❤"

5 of 9 www.kimkardashianwest.com

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

In honor of her sister's 21st, Kim K's Kimoji team made the model a GIF of her very own.

6 of 9 krisjenner/instagram

KRIS JENNER

The proud mama wished her daughter a very happy birthday in a photo collage she posted to Instagram along with this sentimental caption: "Happy 21st birthday my sweet angel, @kendalljenner!!!!! You are so beautiful inside and out. Thank you for being YOU and for blessing us with your kindness, your adorable sense of humor and your love. I am blessed beyond belief to call you my daughter. You make me proud every single day, and I love you so much!!! Happy birthday my beauty!!! #lovemommy #proudmama."

7 of 9 kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The model's younger sister and partner-in-crime wished her a happy birthday with the sweetest Instagram message: "my big sister is 21 happy birthday Kenny. My other half. I wouldn't be me if it weren't for YOU we dreamt about the day when you'd turn 21 & I'd be 19. It came too fast ... But who you are and where you are today was beyond my wildest expectations! You are an angel my supermodel sister. I love watching you live out your dreams. Every Kylie needs her Kendall."

8 of 9 iamnaomicampbell/Instagram

Naomi Campbell

"#happybirthday baby girl @kendalljenner," the fellow supermodel captioned her birthday Instagram for Jenner. "#21 is a special day . Wishing true happiness and all you desire."

9 of 9 ryanseacrest/Instagram

Ryan Seacrest

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians producers has known Jenner for more than 12 years now, and captioned his birthday shout-out, "Happy bday, @kendalljenner! Have fun celebrating!"

