All the Stars Who Wished Kendall Jenner a Happy 21st Birthday

Kendall Jenner's birthday is kicking off with a social media bang.

The top model, who is ringing in her 21st year today, has no shortage of famous family members and gorgeous friends who are taking to Instagram to mark her milestone day.

Among the first to celebrate her on the public platform was her best friend and fellow top model Gigi Hadid, who shared a stunning snap of herself and the birthday girl that she captioned: "Happiest Birthday weekend my Ken." The blonde beauty even added a festive martini glass emoji for good measure. Fellow catwalk queen Karlie Kloss also posted a tribute to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, and 'grammed a cute picture of them hanging out at a basketball game while trying out the puppy Snapchat filter. "Happiest of days to this bday queen @kendalljenner love ya lady!" she wrote alongside the fun image.

