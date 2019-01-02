Kendall Jenner Isn’t Going to Let a Petition Keep Her From Supporting Boyfriend Ben Simmons 

Look, Kendall Jenner is a very busy lady, and she doesn't have time for your Kardashian Kurse konspiracy theories (looking at you, Sixers fans).

The 23-year-old played the role of the supportive girlfriend on Tuesday evening as she sat courtside with her close pal Charlotte Lawrence to cheer on Ben Simmons as his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, took on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center, per People's report.

Dressed casually in a sleeveless gray graphic tee, which she styled with some adorable mini pigtails, the reality star appeared to be enjoying the game, even amid all of the drama surrounding 76ers fans’ petition to “ban” her from all future home games at the Wells Fargo Center.

Back in November, fans felt compelled to create a Change.org petition banning the model from attending any of her boyfriend’s games after the team’s home loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They worried that Jenner’s appearance at the games could be bad for the team performance, and that Simmons may fall victim to the “Kardashian Kurse” that supposedly follows athletes that have been romantically linked to the reality family.

The petition, which now has over 10,000 signatures reads, “It has come to the attention of Sixers fans that Ben Simmons has rekindled his relations with Kendall Jenner, a member of the notorious, career killing Kardashian/Jenner family.”

“Jenner was front and center in attendance for the Sixers loss to the worst team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers," wrote Aidan Powers, the angry fan behind the petition. "We as Sixers fans cannot sit idly by and let Kendall Jenner ruin what could be a truly special Sixers season by her attendance at Sixers games.”

Judging by the model’s appearance at Simmons's game on Tuesday, she clearly doesn’t believe in the so-called “curse” and isn’t going to let some petition keep her from standing by her man.

According to People, the pair first became an item over the summer, but their relationship fizzled out in the fall. However, things appear to be back on for the lovebirds given all of Jenner’s recent spottings at the Wells Fargo Center, as well as Simmons's appearance on her social feeds.

While the team’s fans may not be so fond of the supermodel, she seems to have left quite an impression on 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who called the petition “ridiculous” during an interview with Business Insider last month.

“I think Kendall’s awesome. I’ve spent a bunch of time with her," he said. “I was with Kendall a few day ago and Kendall insisted on going home and getting a good night’s sleep when Ben wanted to stay out for a late dinner. So, Kendall’s been a great influence on him, and we’ve won every game she’s been at but one so far.”

Well, there you have it.