Kendall Jenner Was Cheering on Ben Simmons, so It Looks Like Things Are Back On

He shoots and he scores. According to People, Kendall Jenner was spotted cheering on Ben Simmons last Friday during the 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans game. Jenner, who has been notoriously quiet about her relationships compared to her famous siblings, was seen in the stadium's box seats and was captured on Instagram video.

Rumors started circulating when Jenner made a stop on the Ellen DeGeneres Show back in February.

"So, obviously you're dating this guy who's on the 76ers. How long have you been dating him?" Ellen DeGeneres asked Jenner during an appearance. Her reply was short, but clear: "For a bit now."

People adds that the two spent Valentine's Day together.

By May, sources confirmed that the two were spending some time apart. "They’re on a break," a source close to Jenner said. "The relationship ran its course. She's spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode."

In a video for Vogue Australia, the two seemed very much on. Jenner was streaming one of Simmons's games while she was getting her hair and makeup done and she spoke frankly about the possibility of getting married. Of course, she said that living her life in front of cameras all the time made things a little harder than normal.

"I'm very young and right now I feel like relationships aren't always super-certain and I don't want to bring too much attention to something if you don't really know long term [what it's going to be]," she told Vogue. "A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world's business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you're letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair."