Kendall Jenner Just Filed a Trademark for Her Own Beauty Brand

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to the beauty business. The model is currently the face of acne brand Proactiv, hair tool brand Formawell Beauty, and formally the face of Estée Lauder's now-defunct millennial brand The Estée Edit. She's even dabbled in oral-care thanks to her recent partnership with new brand Moon. Given all of this experience, it was only a matter of time before she followed in her sisters' footsteps by launching her very own brand.

It looks like it's finally happening. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Jenner filed for a trademark on May 2 for “Kendall” and “Kendall Jenner.” As reported by WWD, the both trademarks are filed for a series of cosmetics products including skin, hair, makeup, and fragrance, including eau de parfum, lip gloss, haircare preperations, shower gels, and skin cleansers among others.

Because of Jenner's various beauty contracts, the model has been the only Kar-Jenner that hasn't collaborated with Kim's brand KKW Beauty or Kylie's brand Kylie Cosmetics (although the sisters hinted it's going to happen on the current season of KUWTK). So, the fact that there's two Kendall beauty launches coming is pretty exciting.

As for when her own products will be out, that's TBA, but watch this space for the latest updates.