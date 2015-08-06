Kendall Jenner Shows Us How to Make a Baseball Cap Look Chic

Models are never really off duty, and even when they're dashing to the airport it's always done with style. For Kendall Jenner's latest rendezvous she proved that she's always runway ready with a sporty-chic look.

The 19-year-old strutted through LAX wearing a baseball hat that was anything but basic. She styled the casual accessory with a matching black tee, pointed toe pumps, and a leather handbag (Givenchy, $2,435; barneys.com). To add a slight contrast, she broke up the classics with a pair of Lover + Friends moto jeans (similar style, $198, revolveclothing.com) that complemented her cool aviator shades.

Leave it to Jenner to make a laid back hat look fashionably cool. This one is definitely going on our list of favorite travel outfits. Find out how you can get Jenner's effortless style with our shopping list below.

Shop the Look: James Jeans motorcycle skinny $198; revolveclothing.com. Polaroid Eyewear sunglasses, $60; nordstrom.com. H&M jersey top, $6; hm.com. Stuart Weitzman pump, $398; nordstrom.com. Cole Haan satchel, $328; nordstrom.com. Gabriela Artigas cuff, $154; shopbop.com. Hat Attack baseball cap, $42; hatattack.com.

