Kendall Jenner Got the Trendiest Set of Bangs

It's a question that many of us have asked ourselves: to get bangs, or not to get bangs? With forehead sweat, breakouts, and humidity no longer a factor, the cool weather is the ideal season to end the internal debate and just take the risk.

Well, just like you, Kendall Jenner has deliberated bangs — and now, it seems like she's convinced that she should stop second-guessing herself and just freaking do it. The model shared a photo and a series of videos on Instagram, flaunting new eyebrow-grazing, piece-y bangs. She captioned the post: ""Yes, no, maybe so?""

Judging by her caption, her wispy fringe is probably a set of clip-ins styled by hairstylist Jen Atkin. These faux bangs look so good though, it wouldn't be surprising if she ended up getting them for real.

Jenner isn't the only one in her family who's experimented with bangs recently. Last week, Kim Kardashian debuted a set of blunt bangs in the campaign for her KKW Beauty Valentine makeup collection.

Whether or not you've been considering getting bangs this winter, Jenner and Kardashian's bangs are two great sources of inspiration to bring to your stylist.