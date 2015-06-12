Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber Reunite (and Do Cartwheels) on the Red Carpet

It's official: Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber's friendship has reached the next level. Not only do they share the same group of friends and the same superstar status, but they also share the same gig—they both front their own Calvin Klein Jeans ad campaigns (Bieber in the spring/summer 2015 Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear campaigns and Jenner in the #mycalvins Denim Series).

At last night's Calvin Klein Jeans music event in Hong Kong, the two reunited on the red carpet, and naturally, adorable red carpet antics ensued. In an impressive display of athleticism, Jenner and Bieber sprung into motion with a blur of carpet cartwheels that sparked a social media frenzy.

carpet cartwheels! @calvinklein A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jun 11, 2015 at 10:27am PDT

But it was Jenner's outfit that caught our eye. As a '90s baby, she did her decade proud and channeled '90s style in head-to-toe Calvin Klein Jeans, which included a lightweight gray buttoned knit that she knotted to reveal a slice of midriff. She styled her top with a sexy micro zip-front leather mini, complete with an evil eye pendant and delicate ankle-strap sandals. It's a bold look that's both grounded and glam.

ChinaFotoPress

With her as our muse, we pieced together an inspired look. Not a fan of the bared midriff? Leave the top as is and half-tuck it into the skirt, instead.

Courtesy (4)

Shop the look: Shy by Sydney Evan necklace, $150; nordstrom.com. Theory top, $140; theory.com. The Kooples skirt, $465; saksfifthavenue.com. Stuart Weitzman sandals, $398; shopbop.com.

