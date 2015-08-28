Kendall Jenner Rocks the Boat in Summery Whites Perfect for Labor Day Weekend

No runway needed. Kendall Jenner puts on a stylish show whenever her feet touch the ground. This time the 19-year-old looked summertime chic in white separates while attending the birthday party of NBA star James Harden.

While she can have her pick of virtually any designer, as of late, the rising model has taken a liking to making affordable pieces look luxurious. This time Jenner donned a sold-out $49 Bardot Maxi skirt (similar style, $20; bardot.com) with a sleeveless crop top. For accessories, she carried a cross-body bag over her shoulder, styled with dainty jewelry, and ankle-strap heels. Jenner added a playful touch in a captain's hat with black and gold details. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and her makeup amped up the glam with a sultry red lip.

Her bright style gives us major inspiration for Labor Day Weekend. Take notes and recreate Jenner's look with our favorite pieces below.

Courtesy (5); Getty Images

Shop the look: Topshop crop top, $40; topshop.com, Jonathan Simkhai skirt, $495; intermixonline.com, Stuart Weitzman heels, $398; shopbop.com, Estee Lauder lipstick in Restless, $30; esteelauder.com, Rebecca Minkoff cross-body bag, $295; nordstrom.com.

