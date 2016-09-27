Kendall Jenner Proves Black Is the New Black at LAX
After a whirlwind couple of weeks at home in Los Angeles and walking in countless high-profile runway shows at New York Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner is heading off again to work the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star arrived at LAX Monday ready for her next fashion venture, wearing an oversize black sweatshirt, shiny black track pants, and chic white sneakers, pairing the look with black aviators and a structured black purse.
The natural beauty wore her dark locks pulled up in a high messy bun and sported a fresh face. Jenner tends to go makeup-free when she's not working or going out for the night, and if there's one place to forgo the eyeliner and mascara routine, it would be the airport.
The 20-year-old model has had an extremely busy month, walking in the Ralph Lauren runway show, the Alexander Wang show, Michael Kors, and even closing the Marc Jacobs show with Irina Shayk in New York City.
Jenner has some of the best street style inspiration out there, and the City of Light is the perfect place to break out those new fall styles. You can bet we'll be keeping a close eye out for her.