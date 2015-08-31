This Is How Kendall Jenner Jets from L.A. to N.Y.C. in Style

Kendall Jenner might be leading the pack on the runway and posing for major ad campaigns, but it's her off-duty style that has always captured our eye. The model skipped out on last night's Video Music Awards, and instead gave us a lesson in airport chic while traveling to New York City over the weekend.

Jenner strutted through LAX in a chic, sporty ensemble that proved comfort and style can co-exist. For the trip across the country she paired a floor length sleeveless vest over a vegan leather crop top (two piece set, House of CB, $167; houseofcb.com) and high-waist black leggings (Kookai, $180; kookai.com). Her accessories included tan sneakers (Nike, $115, urbanoutfitters.com) and a black Givenchy handbag. To complete the effortlessly chic outfit, she styled in a New York Yankees baseball cap (New Era, $25, modells.com) and tinted sunglasses. With New York Fashion Week just around the corner, we certainly can't wait to see more of Jenner's cool off-duty style.

