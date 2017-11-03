Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner's Most Iconic Duo Moments with Sister Kylie

Jane Asher
Nov 03, 2017 @ 6:30 am

Happy birthday to ever-chic fashion darling Kendall Jenner! The supermodel turns 22 today and to celebrate the extremely momentous occasion, we're taking a look back at her and sister Kylie Jenner's best iconic duo moments.

After making her runway debut back in 2012 at a Sherri Hill fashion show, Jenner has only been on the up-and-up since, landing numerous magazine covers, prestigious ad campaigns, and walking not just in New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and London Fashion Week over the past couple of years, but in Haute Couture runway shows and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, runway walks coveted by models all over the world.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

And while we love Kendall on her own, she's even more of a force when paired up with her sister Kylie, as the duo have basically been in collaboration since birth, creating hijinx on their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, starting a line in collaboration with PacSun back in 2013, starring in a sister-themed Balmain campaign in 2015, and of course, their eponymous line Kendall + Kylie. The girls just take #sistergoals to the next level.

RELATED: Proof Kendall Jenner Is the Most Stylish 20-Year-Old Around

We've rounded up the sisters' best dynamic duo Instagrams for your viewing pleasure (as you try and name a more iconic duo—we'll wait). Happy birthday to Kendall: We hope it's a great one!

normal girls in a normal world

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

@kendalljenner 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

my little tiny angel baby big sister

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

#nationalsiblingday

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

sister date 👭

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Young Jenners

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

about to livestream on the Kylie Jenner Facebook!

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Every Kylie Needs A Kendall 👧🏻👧🏻

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Moi is amazing @490tx

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

@kyliejenner

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

A chicken!!!!! @kendalljenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

19 & 20

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

😍

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

miss my sister

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

I'm ready

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

whyyyyy mom?!

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

💤💤

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Today show this morning with Wrangler 💚 Kendall + Kylie

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

class @490tx

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

throwback. I love you my sister ❤️

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Show Transcript

(music) [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!