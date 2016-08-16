Kendall Jenner Serves Up Serious ‘90s Street Style in a Marigold Crop Top
Kendall Jenner could single-handedly bring back the ‘90s with her latest street style looks. The model has rocked everything from chokers to leather minis, and her latest Beverly Hills, Calif., outing is no different.
The 20-year-old paired a marigold spaghetti-strap crop top with a lacy black bra while out on Monday, showing off a hint of her toned midriff above her high-waist straight leg jeans. Jenner paired the retro style with a blinged-out black belt and a red coin purse hanging from her belt loop.
Not having serious ‘90s nostalgia yet? Take a look at her black and white Old Skool Vans ($60; Zappos.com), black beanie (being used as a mitten), cross-adorned choker necklace, and silver bean chain, and it seems like this street style star was born in the wrong era.
This isn’t the only time the model has showed off her killer bod. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share a bikini-clad photo from her trip to Turks and Caicos, smiling down from her balcony in a bandeau top and high-rise bottoms.
We can’t get enough of this top model’s unique style.