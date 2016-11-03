Kendall Jenner Wore the Tiniest Glitter Minidress to Her Birthday Bash

This week has been one exciting birthday countdown for Kendall Jenner.

The model (who marked her 21st birthday on Thursday, Nov. 3) received a slew of well-wishes from friends, including BFFs Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss, who shared celebratory Instagrams on Wednesday. And on the eve of her milestone day, the second youngest Kar-Jenner celebrated the occasion with a serious dose of glam and glitter.

The birthday girl sparkled her way through Los Angeles in the tiniest silver glitter minidress as friends and family gathered for an evening bash. The dress fully displayed the star's fit physique and mile-long legs and featured a plunging cowl neckline, a low back, a high-low hemline, and risqué side slits.

The young reality star paired the body-flaunting look with a shiny layered chainmail choker and see-through heels that added even more height to her significant stature. A bedazzled box clutch and a fur stole draped casually over an arm completed her birthday ensemble.

AKM-GSI

Jenner went for a flattering bronzed beauty look for her big night, keeping her dark lob tousled in sexy waves and adding winged eyeliner and a touch of pink lipstick.

This fashionable star definitely knows how to dress to the the nines for a party.