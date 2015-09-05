Kendall and Kylie Jenner Twin It Up in Matching Mini Dresses

If Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Topshop collab taught us anything, it's that the two social media savvy sisters each have their own distinct sartorial taste. While Kendall typically favors the quintessential model off-duty uniform of skinny jeans and a crop top, her little sis tends to opt for tighter, shorter—dare we say, more risqué—designs with plunging necklines, catalogued on her Snapchat (username: kylizzlemynizzl) for all the world to see. So we were rightfully surprised to see the youngest members of the Kardashian clan step out within weeks of each other wearing the same dress, probably literally.

Courtesy

The cheekily named Don't Turn Back mini ($160; revolveclothing.com) by Cali brand NBD is made of 100% silk and features an alluring open back. "It flatters all body types because of it's body skimming shape," chief creative officer Raissa Gerona tells InStyle. Not surprisingly, each Jenner chose to style it differently: Kendall with cap-toe sneakers, and Kylie with lace-up suede booties, a gilded chain belt, and a crossbody bag. There are some similarities, though: both wore white sunglasses, likely to shield their eyes from hordes of paparazzi, and clung to their iPhones, in case the opportunity for a quick Instagram presented itself. Like sister, like sister?

