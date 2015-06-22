Kendall and Kylie Jenner Express Their Love for Caitlyn Jenner on Father’s Day

A lot has taken place since Caitlyn Jenner's transition from male to female, but according to her daughters one role will never change: Dad. Yesterday, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to celebrate Father's Day and also prove that their parent-child bonds are stronger than ever.

“Happy Father’s Day my little light of sunshine,” Kylie wrote in a childhood shot of herself and Kendall wearing matching Dorothy Gale costumes alongside Kris Jenner and Caitlyn, formerly Bruce (below). The 17-year-old also seemingly quoted an endearing message from Caitlyn: “You can still call me Dad, Kylie. No matter what I’m always going to be your father. That’s never going to change."

Kendall took a break from her jam-packed schedule as a model to also celebrate the day. “My whole life this soul was my daddy and just because your appearance is different now doesn’t mean you were any less of a father to me my entire life,” she wrote as the caption for an image of herself and Bruce sharing a kiss (below). “Happy Father’s Day to the person who raised me, and taught me everything I know, my hero.”

Of course, it wasn’t just the Jenner clan who paid homage to the former Olympic medalist. Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of Bruce together with her late father, Rob Kardashian (below). “Thank you lord for blessing me with not one phenomenal father but I was lucky enough to have two. Happy Father’s Day!!!” she wrote.

We’re excited to see if the cameras were rolling yesterday when Caitlyn’s E! Docuseries, I Am Cait, hits airwaves July 26.

