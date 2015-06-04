Kendall and Kylie Jenner Celebrate the Launch of Their Topshop Collection 

Leave it to Kendall and Kylie Jenner to debut one of this summer’s coolest, and summer-appropriate collaborations. The stunning duo took to The Grove in Los Angeles yesterday to celebrate the official launch of their 15-piece collection for Topshop—and what an event it was.

Much like the images of their fun beach-side ad campaign, the sisters welcomed their guests into the store and paraded between the racks of graphic tees, jumpsuits, duster coats, and crop tops that they worked together to create (below). "It's amazing. I think it's a very genuine relationship. We've always shopped here and we love it here. So yeah, it's really awesome," Kendall said. "I'm obsessed with Topshop. I've just been in this room so many times trying on clothes. So it's funny that now we have a line here," added Kylie.

Of course, the Jenners made sure to sport pieces from their line at the event. Kendall wore black culottes, which she mentioned are her favorite (“they’re very light,” she said), and Kylie opted for a body-hugging orange dress. So where did they source inspiration for their designs? "Our sisters inspire us and I look a lot on Tumblr and just online," Kylie said. "If you know what you're going for and you have inspiration, it makes it quick and easy," Kendall added. "It's really exciting. It's nice to see it on the hanger." The Kendall + Kylie collection, which ranges from $52 to $150, is now available at Topshop locations and topshop.com.

