Kendall Jenner Wears the Lowest-Cut White Shirt Ever

Kendall Jenner is out to prove that a girl doesn't need to wait for sunset to show off a little skin. In perfect supermodel fashion, the 19-year-old recently turned a casual shopping trip into another lesson in style.

As she left Barney's in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Jenner caught everyone's attention while wearing a white Anthony Vaccarello blouse with a deep scoopneck. She balanced the revealing top with a pair of frayed ankle-length skinnies by Mother Denim ($196; motherdenim.com) and Chanel espadrilles. And her accessories—from reflective aviators to an easy-to-carry Céline nano bag—helped keep the outfit daytime chic.

Jenner set an example of how an everyday outfit doesn't have to be boring. Mixing in bold pieces with basics can instantly take any ensemble to the next level. Here's how you can replicate Jenner's head-turning style:

Courtesy

Shop the look: Mango blouse, $60; mango.com. MIH Jeans, $205; net-a-porter.com. Michael Kors aviators, $205; nordstrom.com. Tory Burch espadrille, $135; nordstrom.com. Kate Spade crossbody, $198; katespade.com.

