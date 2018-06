Sean "Diddy" Combs chose Kelly Rowland as the face of his new fragrance Empress! Empress marks Diddy's second women's scent, and it contains notes of key lime pie, starfruit, and berries. Test it yourself starting this month for $50 to $74 at Macy's stores and Macys.com. For more of the hottest celebrity fragrances, click through the gallery!

MORE:• Jennifer Lopez’s HSN Scent• Selena Gomez's Fragrance • Burberry Body’s Sexy Ads