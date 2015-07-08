Kelly Rowland Joins Empire's Star-Studded Season 2 Cast

Cookie Lyons had better secure her space in the spotlight because a new ferocious diva has joined the cast of Empire. So who, as Taraji P. Henson's Cookie memorably remarks in Season 1, is coming for what’s hers? None other than former Destiny’s Child songstress Kelly Rowland, who has joined the multi-talented team to portray the mother to Lucious Lyon (portrayed by Terrence Howard) in a flashback format, E! News reports.

The selection seems perfectly suited considering Rowland has successfully graced her impressive vocals on tracks like “Survivor” and her very own “Motivation.” And, of course, who can forget the exemplary gyrating she showcased in Destiny’s Child’s “Lose My Breathe” video, in which Rowland flaunted a series of looks that feature plenty of tailored suits, culottes, and fur jackets that, in retrospect, strikingly match the fashion we see on Empire. Rowland also isn’t the only new addition to the cast. Chris Rock, Lenny Kravitz, Alicia Keys, Marisa Tomei, and Magic Mike XXL actor Adam Rodriguez are among the stars who've signed up to appear on Season 2, which debuts Sept. 23 on Fox.

Related Video: Kahlana Barfield Is Obsessed with These The Row Sunglasses

RELATED: Kelly Rowland on How She Lost 50 Pounds of Baby Weight