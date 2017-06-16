Oh Yes She Did! Kelly Ripa Models THAT Hairy Chest Swimsuit

Looking good, Kelly Ripa!

The 46-year-old talk show host proved she can make anything work on Thursday's episode of Live! with Kelly and Ryan when she modeled the hairy chest swimsuit that has taken the internet by storm. The mother of three did a quick little striptease before undoing her red kimono to reveal the faux dad bod underneath, though she kept a towel around her waist to keep her "testicles" covered.

Ryan Seacrest / Instagram

The audience cheered and Ripa's new co-host, Ryan Seacrest, doubled over with laughter, as she flaunted the bizarre one-piece. Despite being a bit too "narrow" below the waist and the questionable placement of the nipples, Ripa said the suit was surprisingly comfortable and even joked that she might wear it under her clothes every day.

Just another day at the office with @ryanseacrest 🕺🏻👙 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 15, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Want one for yourself? The Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit is available at Beloved ($45; belovedshirts.com), and comes in three different shades to match skin tones—natural, tan, and dark—and six sizes.

Watch Kelly model the trendy new suit in the video above.