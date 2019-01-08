Kelly Ripa’s Exercise Mantra Comes Straight from Her Cardiologist

Need some #fitspo to launch you into 2019? Kelly Ripa's got you covered.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is famously fit, and she spilled the nitty gritty details of her routine to The Cut in a new interview. The television personality stays busy from the moment she wakes up at 5:30 a.m, but even with a packed schedule and family branching out around the world (her husband Mark Consuelos films Riverdale in Vancouver, and she's got two kids in college), she still finds time to take care of her physical health.

Image zoom John Lamparski 2018

"I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day," she said.

"The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous."

Clearly, what she's doing is working.