Kelly Ripa Shared the Sweetest Throwback Photo of Her Daughter as She Enters College

Kelly Ripa’s feeling a little bit emotional, and with good reason — her only daughter is off to college!

In honor of Throwback Thursday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a photo from her 18-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos’s christening back in 2001. “#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying (actually Daddy’s sobbing) ,” Ripa captioned the post, which shows her and husband Mark Consuelos smiling down at their baby girl.

Lola is following in her big brother Michael's footsteps and will be attending New York University in the fall (i.e. next week).

Ripa’s been sure to update her fans on Lola’s every high school milestone — from prom to graduation. And Lola herself has made her presence known in Kelly’s comments section from time to time.

Hard as it is for Kelly and Mark to imagine their daughter leaving home, at least the mostly N.Y.C.-based couple won’t have a lengthy commute to visit her.