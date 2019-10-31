I'm Ready For a Holiday Rom-Com Starring Kelly Ripa's Sparkly Burgundy Dress

Kelly Ripa is ready to ring in the holidays in her latest party-ready outfit.

On Tuesday night (Oct. 29), the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host was officially inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. As she posed with Ryan Seacrest during the ceremony, Ripa showed off a fabulously glittery dress that would look fantastic at any holiday shindig.

Seriously, I'm pretty sure they wrote holiday songs about this dress.

Ripa's sparkly maroon gown is an Alice & Olivia piece, a brand with several options in the way of fun sequined looks. Its long puffy sleeves are eye-catching enough, but it's the dramatic thigh slit that really steals the show. She paired the long-sleeved gown with simple jewelry, a black sash at the waist, and black and silver strappy pumps. She let her blonde locks flow free in loose waves.

"Thank you to Broadcasting & Cable for including me in the 2019 Hall of Fame!And @ryanseacrest you deserve to be in the Friendship Hall of Fame EVERY YEAR! Thank you to everyone who made this possible. I’m more honored than words can say," wrote Kelly alongside a few snaps of her in posing in the dress as well as with Ryan.

As far as Kelly's induction went, Ryan had words of encouragement for his co-host, which he shred on Instagram.

“It takes real talent to be a best friend and mom to everyone, post @instasuelos thirst traps/clap backs, and still make it to your workout class,” Seacrest wrote. Kelly has been known to post some deliberate "thirst trap" photos of husband Mark Consuelos, most recently in an effort to "embarrass" their children.

Kelly replied to Ryan's post with a sweet message: “I love you Ry. I really do,” backed up with several adorable heart emojis. Seven of them, to be exact, which is approximately how much I love her dress.

With Kelly already breaking out dresses like this before November even comes around, it should be exciting to see how the star leans into the coming holiday season. What's next? Another gorgeous sparkly dress? The 2019 Kelly Ripa Holiday Dress Watch is officially on.