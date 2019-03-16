Kelly Ripa's Daughter Had the Most Relatable Response to Her Parents' Sexy Throwback Snap

Even if your parents are incredibly good-looking à la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, it's impossible not to cringe when you see them flirt. Just ask Ripa's daughter, Lola, who was seemingly grossed out by her parents' PDA.

In honor of #FBF, the talk show host posted a sexy throwback snap from 2007 of herself and her husband. In the photo, Mark stands behind his wife and rests his hands on her waist, while Kelly returns his embrace. "#fbf 2007 Those hands," Ripa captioned the shot.

Ripa's daughter replied: "Is the caption necessary," adding a facepalming emoji. Kelly hilariously clapped back with a simple, "Gurl bye."

Meanwhile, a fan came to Ripa's defense, failing to recognize Lola is her daughter due to her obscure username. "They look like great hands Kelly youngestung [sic] is jealous,” the fan wrote. Kelly cleared up the confusion and wrote back, “No she’s just grossed out. That’s my daughter.”

Fortunately for us — unfortunately for Lola — Kelly has never been shy about expressing her love for Consuelos on social media. Scroll through some of the highlights below: