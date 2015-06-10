Kelly Ripa Is Thinking Pink! See Her Bold New 'Do

Desiree Navarro/WireImage; Instagram/@kellyripa
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 10, 2015 @ 2:00 pm

America's sweetheart is officially on board with the day-glo hair trend! Outshining the subtle rose-tinted effects worn by January Jones, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, and Iggy AzaleaKelly Ripa took her signature platinum shade to an ultra-bold rose tone, bypassing the pastel category entirely. "For the love of P!NK," the star captioned a close-up of her new hue on Instagram. "@RyanTrygstadHair you are boss!" 

Over at her hairstylist Ryan Trygstad's account, the pro, who also works with Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts among many others, uploaded a few more shots of her vivid strands, and we have to say—Ripa looks great in pink. Could this be a new, edgier color phase for the star? Here's hoping!

