Kelly Ripa Is Thinking Pink! See Her Bold New 'Do

America's sweetheart is officially on board with the day-glo hair trend! Outshining the subtle rose-tinted effects worn by January Jones, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, and Iggy Azalea, Kelly Ripa took her signature platinum shade to an ultra-bold rose tone, bypassing the pastel category entirely. "For the love of P!NK," the star captioned a close-up of her new hue on Instagram. "@RyanTrygstadHair you are boss!"

Over at her hairstylist Ryan Trygstad's account, the pro, who also works with Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts among many others, uploaded a few more shots of her vivid strands, and we have to say—Ripa looks great in pink. Could this be a new, edgier color phase for the star? Here's hoping!

