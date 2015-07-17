Kelly Ripa Debuts Another Bold Hair Color! See Her New Look Here

Another day, another Kelly Ripa hair change! After feeling blue for about a week, the talk show host revealed her new Opal shade on air, which contained a mix of pink, silver, and pale lavender tones not unlike the stone that inspired it. "We switched over to #OPAL last night," her colorist Ryan Trygstad, who used Pravana products, captioned a photo of her new look on Instagram. "No damage #btw." Considering the fact that real-life opal stones show a mixture of pink and blue depending on where the light hits, perhaps fading her previous neon hues to her current multi-dimensional pastel was the ultimate goal all along. We may not be able to paint with all the colors of the wind, but Trygstad and Ripa are certainly giving it the old college try.

