After a year-long search for the perfect replacement, Kelly Ripa has finally found a new Live partner—and he's a broadcasting veteran.

Ahead of the television personality's planned big reveal on Monday morning, CNN's Brian Stelter reports, based on confirmation by multiple sources, that Ryan Seacrest will join Ripa on the weekday morning news program.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa Has Chosen Her New Live Co-Host

The former American Idol host is bound to fit right in—after all, he's a familiar face emceeing many radio and television events including New Year's Rockin' Eve and his own show On Air with Ryan Seacrest. Plus, the pair has already tested out their on-screen chemistry with Seacrest joining the longtime morning show host several times during her search for a replacement partner.

Former co-pilot Michael Strahan announced that he would be trading in his Live duties for an anchoring spot on Good Morning America last May.

RELATED: Watch Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Relive Their Vegas Wedding 20 Years Ago

Ripa officially introduced her new co-host, who now plans to make New York City his home according to CNN, during Monday's segment of the long-running morning talk show.

Watch the reveal in the clip above.