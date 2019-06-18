Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Had a Color-Coordinated Date Night for a Good Cause

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared one of their vision board-worthy date nights on Monday. Putting the glitz and glamour of the red — er, orange — carpet aside, the longtime husband and wife showed up to Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. to support an important cause and receive an honor of their own.

Kelly, clad in a black tulle gown with sheer sleeves, and Mark in a matching suit, attended the Trevor Project’s TrevorLIVE Gala to accept the 2019 Champions Award for their work as LGBTQ allies. “We are so honored, but we have to admit we are a little bit uneasy accepting this award,” Ripa began, “I mean, what did we do, really? We’re two cisgender heteros married for 23 years, right? What could we possibly know about alienation from community or fear of having our rights taken away?”

Acting as a perfect tag team in conjunction with his wife, Consuelos chimed in, “Well you are a woman … ”

“That’s true. And you are a Mexican,” Ripa retorted.

Further establishing their support of the community, Ripa and Consuelos used their speech as an opportunity to honor Trevor Project’s Head of Advocacy and Government Affairs, Sam Brinton. Employing their innate sense of humor, the pair joked that they had a lot in common with Brinton.

“Sam is a nuclear physicist who went to MIT. And we are watching the miniseries Chernobyl,” Ripa said. “Sam has walked in the Oval Office in high heels, and I, tonight, walked to this podium in high heels.”

“Sam has advised Presidents Obama and Trump on nuclear issues,” Consuelos began. “We have met President Obama at the White House … ”

“ … and we have attended one of Donald Trump’s weddings,” Kipa continued.

Later in the evening Cara Delevingne accepted TrevorLIVE’s Hero Award in a touching speech, thanking her girlfriend Ashley Benson. “I have a very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” Delevingne said, alluding to the Pretty Little Liars alum. “She’s one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you Sprinkles.”

Delevingne concluded her time on stage with a performance alongside Will Heard.

The Trevor Project is an organization which provides suicide prevention services to young LGBTQ people in crisis. Along with their TrevorText and TrevorChat services, their TrevorLifeline operates 24/7. Don’t hesitate to call 1-866-488-7386 if you need someone to talk to.