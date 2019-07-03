Kelly Ripa Posted a Thirst Trap Photo of Mark Consuelos on Vacation
And it worked.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s beach content is legendary.
I mean hello, hi.
Also legendary? Ripa’s thirst trap posts … of her husband.
Remember when he went looking for his phone in his abs?
“Hot #daddy alert” is a way of life.
Kelly and Mark’s beachside vacations give us the best of both worlds: hot daddies and FOMO-inspiring luxury locales.
On Tuesday, Ripa posted a shirtless photo of her husband swimming on their family trip to France. “An actor prepares...........for the end of vacation,” she wrote in the caption.
Well, the post went over well — so well, that it inspired Lisa Rinna to publicly thank Ripa for the content.
The rest of Ripa’s comments section was similarly grateful.
Unfortunately, the Consuelos-Ripa clan’s vacation has come to an end, but we have a feeling peak season for Mark’s shirtless ‘grams has only just begun.
Thank you, Kelly.