Kelly Ripa Posted a Thirst Trap Photo of Mark Consuelos on Vacation

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s beach content is legendary.

I mean hello, hi.

Also legendary? Ripa’s thirst trap posts … of her husband.

Remember when he went looking for his phone in his abs?

“Hot #daddy alert” is a way of life.

Kelly and Mark’s beachside vacations give us the best of both worlds: hot daddies and FOMO-inspiring luxury locales.

On Tuesday, Ripa posted a shirtless photo of her husband swimming on their family trip to France. “An actor prepares...........for the end of vacation,” she wrote in the caption.

Well, the post went over well — so well, that it inspired Lisa Rinna to publicly thank Ripa for the content.

The rest of Ripa’s comments section was similarly grateful.

Unfortunately, the Consuelos-Ripa clan’s vacation has come to an end, but we have a feeling peak season for Mark’s shirtless ‘grams has only just begun.

Thank you, Kelly.