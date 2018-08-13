Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos's Son Just Landed the Role He was Literally Born to Play

A new (but very familiar) face is heading to Riverdale this fall.

Talk show host Kelly Ripa and Riverdale villain Mark Consuelos’s oldest son, Michael, 21, is following in mom and dad’s famous footsteps. A junior at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, the young Consuelos just landed his first major role, and it’s, uh, close to home …

As announced on Friday, Michael has been cast to play the younger version of dad’s character Hiram Lodge in the third season of CW standout Riverdale.

I mean, who better to play a young Mark Consuelos than his own spawn? Just look:

Of course, Michael’s biggest fans, mom and dad, proudly spread the news on social media, congratulating the “handsomer” Hiram, and claiming their parental rights to 10% of his earnings (Kelly’s got a point).

While this is Michael’s first big break, he’s no stranger to the spotlight. He’s appeared on Live! with Kelly several times throughout the years, and lent his voice to animated series like Go, Diego! Go! and Duck Dodgers as a child.

We have a feeling Michael won’t have any problems settling in on the Riverdale lot. Not only is his dad a key player, but we’re betting he’ll have a lot to discuss with the series’ stars, many of whom (Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse) graduated from NYU themselves.