Kelly Ripa Posted a Shirtless, "Thirst Trappy" Photo of Mark Consuelos to "Embarrass" Their Kids

Come, aimless desert child. Let Kelly Ripa quench your thirst.

The 49-year-old, who has been married to Mark Consuelos for 23 years, shared a "thirst trappy" photo of her husband to the delight of everyone with eyes on Wednesday night. In the selfie, the couple is seen lounging in bed, with Consuelos in all his shirtless glory. But the photo wasn't just a thirst trap. It was also an opportunity for her to be a supportive spouse and promote her husband's show, Riverdale.

"This is your thirst trappy reminder to watch an all NUDE #riverdale TONIGHT on @thecwriverdale 8/7 central," she wrote. "Did i say nude? I meant new "

When someone commented, telling Ripa to "keep it PG" lest she embarrass the couple's children, she quipped, "That's why I have Instagram."

Fair enough. Ripa has been known to post frequent thirst traps of her husband, and once shared a video so steamy their daughter Lola reported it.

God bless Kelly Ripa's Instagram game.