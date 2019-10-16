Kelly Ripa Has a Mark Consuelos Pillow and It Is Both Menacing and Adorable 

For the past 23 years, Kelly Ripa has had husband Mark Consuelos's back — and now she has his head and neck, too …

Ripa shared a video of herself cuddling with an almost life-size pillow designed in her husband’s likeness on Tuesday. “He’s so quiet today. Such a quiet baby,” she whispered to the plush iteration of the Riverdale star in her Instagram story.

Image zoom Instagram/kellyripa

Image zoom Instagram/kellyripa

But despite the serenity of this new Mark, Ripa agreed he wouldn’t make a great stand-in, as he’s “missing the best part of himself”: his bottom half. Plus, his head is a little large …

Image zoom Instagram/kellyripa

Image zoom Instagram/kellyripa

Consuelos re-grammed Ripa’s story, which we’ll take as tacit acceptance of the new man in her life?

RELATED: Mark Consuelos Went All Out for Kelly Ripa's Birthday

Netflix, we have a pitch: Living with Yourself, but instead of two Paul Rudds it’s just Consuelos facing off against an inanimate pillow. Let’s rush this into production? You can thank us later.

In the meantime, your own Consuelos pillow can be purchased on Etsy.