Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Were Straight Up Making Out on the Oscars Red Carpet

Kelly Ripa and her Riverdale hubby Mark Consuelos arrived on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday evening exuding power couple energy at every turn.

Image zoom MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

The morning talk show host posed in a gray halter gown with a black floral pattern, her blonde locks parted off-center in loose curls. Consuelos stood by her side, looking dapper in a classic tuxedo.

Image zoom Rick Rowell/Getty Images

Whether they showed up to support Ripa’s co-host Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, or simply enjoy the show, the longtime couple and parents of three put on quite the display, sharing a smooch as the cameras flashed.

Image zoom Rick Rowell/Getty Images

And, naturally, they've already posted sweet messages from "prom night" on Instagram:

This isn’t the first time Consuelos and Ripa have flaunted their enviable romance. The pair is often commenting on each other’s Instagram posts and sharing moments from their life together.

This isn’t the first time Kelly and Mark have brought PDA to the Oscars red carpet. Just last year the couple shared a similar kiss before the masses.

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Red carpet Kelly + Mark might be our favorite version yet.