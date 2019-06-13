Kelly Ripa Shared a Sweet Graduation Photo of Mark Consuelos and Their Daughter

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos's daughter is all grown up.

On Thursday, Ripa shared a photo on her Instagram story of the couple's 17-year-old daughter, Lola Grace Consuelos, in a cap and gown at her high school graduation, standing alongside her proud dad. Kelly and Mark are also parents to Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16.

"Happening now!!!!!" she captioned the photo.

Image zoom kellyripa/Instagram.

On Wednesday night, Ripa had posted a group photo to her Instagram stories of a pre-graduation pizza party for Lola and her friends. According to Lola's own (private) Instagram profile, she will be heading to NYU — where her older brother is also a student — in the fall.

Last week, the morning talk show host also shared photos of the couple's only daughter getting ready for her prom night, joking in her caption, "It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos."

The photos showed Lola and Tarek Fahmy (the same date she had last year) together, as well as Ripa and Lola ahead of the big night.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shared "Approved Prom Photos" of Her and Mark Consuelos's 17-Year-Old Daughter

Congratulations, Lola!