People Mistook Mark Consuelos for His 22-Year-Old Son in This Very '90s Throwback

Kelly Ripa, bless her heart, continues to deliver what the people really want from her Instagram feed: photos of her certifiably Hot Husband, Mark Conseulos.

After posting a shirtless (read: thirst trap) vacation ‘gram of her husband of 23 years earlier this month, Ripa, 48, switched it up on Thursday, taking us on a journey back to the year 1996, when she and Consuelos, 48, celebrated their honeymoon in Italy.

“This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the “old” filter on FaceApp that has recently swept the nation like a technicolor Starbucks order.

But it wasn’t Consuelos’s “#babyface” that had the people talking — it was his resemblance to his 22-year-old son, Michael.

“Omg. Michael was on your honeymoon!!” commented entrepreneur and philanthropist Lizzie Tisch, according to People. English actress Finola Hughes had the same thought, writing rather unambiguously, “So Michael … “

We have to imagine that Michael doesn’t mind too much about the whole twinning situation. After all, the resemblance earned him the role of his father’s younger self in the CW hit Riverdale back in 2018.

Something Michael was less thrilled about? His dad’s very ‘90s fashion choices.

“Is that a mesh polo?” he commented on his mom’s post. Yes, Michael. Indeed it is.

As for Mark, he responded with the “aww”-inducing “love u” followed by four red heart emoji, perhaps one for his love and his three children? Sounds terribly corny and perfect!

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Posted a Thirst Trap Photo of Mark Consuelos on Vacation

Anyway, keep the photos comin’, Kelly!